Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024: Prem Singh Tamang's ruling SKM crosses halfway mark in early trends

Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has crossed the halfway mark in early trends as results continue to come on Sunday. The counting of votes for the 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim is currently underway, following the election held in a single phase on April 19.

The main contest was between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) as both parties seek to cross the magic number of 17 to win power. The SKM is currently leading in 24 seats in the state, as per early trends. The BJP and the Congress are the other two important parties in the state but their are not in the leading role in the hill state.

Sikkim recorded 79.88 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. It was 81.43 per cent in the Assembly Election 2019. In the 2019 Sikkim Assembly polls, the SKM won 17 of the 32 seats, narrowly defeating the SDF, which secured 15 constituencies. Ahead of the elections, the BJP called off its alliance with the ruling SKM and decided to contest both the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls independently. Despite this, the SKM has not ruled out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the BJP, similar to the arrangement made after the 2019 elections. In the 2014 Sikkim Assembly Election, the SDF won 22 seats and Pawan Kumar Chamling became the CM for the fifth time in a row.

Key candidates and seats in Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (SKM), former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), Bhaichung Bhutia (SDF), Sonam Lama (SKM), Sonam Gyatso Lepcha (SDF), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Dilli Ram Thapa (BJP), Narendra Kumar Subba (BJP), Lall Bahadur Das (SKM), Sanjeet Kharel (SKM), Lok Nath Sharma (SKM) and Arun Kumar Upreti (SKM) are some of the key candidates in Sikkim. Soreng-Chakung, Poklok-Kamrang, Barfung, Rhenock, Namchaybong, Gangtok, Upper Burtuk, Rinchenpong and Yangthang are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Sikkim.

Tamang is contesting from two assembly seats: Rhenock in Gangtok district and Soreng-Chakung in Soreng district. SKM chief's wife, Krishna Kumari, is contesting from Namchi-Singhithang against SDF's Bimal Rai in a quadrangular contest. SDF chief Chamling is seeking a record ninth term as MLA, contesting from Poklok-Kamrang in Namchi and Namcheybung in Gangtok.

