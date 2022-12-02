Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Mastermind Goldy Brar reportedly detained in California

Highlights Gangster Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

India's intelligence agencies received major inputs from international sources

The official statement yet to be released by the government of California

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: In a major development in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, mastermind gangster Goldy Brar has been reportedly detained in California.

India's intelligence agencies have received major inputs from international sources. According to sources in India's intelligence agencies, Brar's location was first traced around November 20 before he was finally detained.

However, the Indian government is yet to receive any official statement from California regarding the development.

As per reports, intelligence departments, including RAW, IB, Delhi Police special cell and Punjab intelligence have received inputs regarding Brar's detention in California.

Brar, who took responsibility for Moose Wala's murder, was reportedly living in California's Fresno city and reportedly made cities like Sacramento, Frizow and Salt Lake as his safe house.

About slain singer Moose Wala

It should be mentioned here that Moose Wala was gunned down in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. Moosewala was one of the artists who put the Punjabi rap scene on the world map. His popularity was not just limited to India, rather, he enjoyed global fandom and his concerts used to draw huge crowds.

