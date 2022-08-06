Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shrikant Tyagi case: Have asked Police to arrest self-proclaimed politician in 48 hrs, says BJP MP Mahesh Sharma

Shrikant Tyagi case: BJP MP Mahesh Sharma on Saturday cleared that self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi is not from his party and would not be spared for misbehaving and threatening a woman of a residential complex in Noida. The MP also said that police has been instructed to arrest Tyagi in 48 hours.

Even though Shrikant Tyagi claimed to be a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and his pictures with senior leaders surfaced on social media, the party's local unit distanced itself from him.

Tyagi on Friday had abused a woman resident of Grand Omaxe sector 93B Noida, where he owns a flat. The issue came to light after a video of the abuse became viral. Based on the video, the Noida Police started punitive actions and has filed a case against Tyagi. Five cases have been filed against him.

Tyagi allegedly wanted to plant some saplings but the woman objected to it citing violation of rules. He, however, claimed he was within his rights to do so. Multiple videos of the episode surfaced on social media, with one purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also allegedly used abusive words at her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

He has been absconding. However, the Noida Police has detained Shrikant Tyagi's wife, cousin and two house helps in order to get information about the absconding self-proclaimed politician. Police has also seized his cars.

In an attempt to placate the agitating resident, BJP MP Mahesh Sharma visited the society and spoke with many residents. "I have come here on the direction of Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath. I also want to make this clear that Shrikant Tyagi doesn't belong to BJP."

