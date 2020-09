Image Source : PTI Terrorists fire upon CRPF guard in Shopian

Terrorists on Friday fired on a CRPF guard in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing was reported from Shopian in the Union Territory. According to the details, the shots missed the target and the terrorists fled from the spot.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The area has been cordoned off.

Details to follow...

