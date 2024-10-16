Exclusive: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Congress, says 'farmers now earning 50 per cent profit on their costs'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke exclusively to India TV.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hit out at Congress, saying that the grand old party has consistently opposed the interests of farmers. In an exclusive interview with India TV, the 65-year-old leader stressed that Congress has always been anti-farmer, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pro-farmer. Chouhan also emphasised that farmers received a perfect gift ahead of Diwali, noting that they are now earning a profit of 50 per cent over their costs.

The Union Minister criticised Congress for the deteriorating conditions of farmers and also took a dig at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Congress worsened the lives of farmers... Arvind Kejriwal keeps lying...For Kejriwal, there's a saying, 'Khisiyani billi khamba nochea (A cornered cat scratches the post). Rahul Baba also continues to tell lies... The public understands the lies of Kejriwal and Rahul...The welfare of farmers is the top priority for the Bharatiya Janata Party," he added.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

On Minimum Support Price

Chouhan highlighted that farmers are aware of the realities of the BJP government. He reiterated that Congress has always been against farmers, claiming that many schemes have been introduced in the last four months. He announced that wheat MSP has increased by Rs 150 per quintal, along with the MSP for barley and chickpeas. He pointed out that the MSP for lentils and mustard has also risen. "How much MSP did farmers receive during Congress's rule? Now, there is a profit of 50 per cent over costs," Chouhan stated, adding that farmers themselves have caused Congress's downfall. He referred to the current state of Congress in Haryana as a reflection of reality.

Remarks on Jharkhand

Regarding the upcoming Assembly election in Jharkhand, Chouhan affirmed that the NDA is united and that plans for the election strategy are almost finalized. He expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government in Jharkhand.

