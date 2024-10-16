Good news for farmers as Modi government increases MSP for 6 Rabi crops in big move

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing govt decision of increase in MSP for 6 Rabi crops.

The Central Government has notified the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six crops in Rabi marketing season for 2025-26 today (October 16). The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the increase in MSP for all mandated Rabi Crops for the Marketing Season 2025-26.

The decision was announced on Wednesday by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Cabinet meeting held today. For gram, wheat, safflower and barley, there is an increase of Rs 210 per quintal, Rs150 per quintal, Rs140 per quintal and Rs130 per quintal respectively.

Here are details of 6 crops:

Wheat - Rs 2425 from Rs 2275 Barley - Rs 1980 from Rs 1850 Gram - Rs 5650 from Rs 5440 Lentil - Rs 6700 from 6425 Rapeseed/Mustard - Rs 5950 from Rs 5650 Safflower - Rs 5940 from Rs 5800

The increase in MSP for mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average cost of production.

The expected margin over all-India weighted average cost of production is 105 per cent for wheat, followed by 98 per cent for rapeseed and mustard; 89 per cent for lentil; 60 per cent for gram; 60 per cent for barley; and 50 per cent for safflower. This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and incentivise crop diversification.

To increase domestic production of oilseeds, the cabinet increased the support price for rapeseed/mustard seed by Rs 300 to Rs 5,950 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season. The support price for safflower was increased by Rs 140 to Rs 5,940 per quintal from Rs 5,800 per quintal in the previous year.

In case of pulses, support price for lentil (masur) increased by Rs 275 to Rs 6,700 per quintal, while that for gram MSP raised by Rs 210 to Rs 5,650 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season.

Support price for barley increased by Rs 130 to Rs 1,980 per quintal for 2025-26 rabi marketing season, from Rs 1,850 per quintal in the previous year. The increase in rabi crops MSP is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times the All-India weighted average cost of production.

This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and incentivise crop diversification, the minister added.

Govt approves Rs 35,000 crore for PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan

The government on Wednesday approved Rs 35,000 crore for PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) with an aim to provide remunerative price to farmers as well as stabilisation of market price for consumers.

The decision was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Giving details, the minister said the scheme is aimed at protecting farmers from distress sale during peak harvesting time.

It will promote self-sufficiency in the production of pulses, oilseeds and other essential agri-horticulture commodities, increase farmers income and protect consumers' interest.