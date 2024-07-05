Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar attacked by 'Nihangs' in Ludhiana: Two suspects arrested, hunt on for third

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar attacked by unidentified assailants in Punjab in broad daylight.

Punjab: Two suspects have been arrested in Punjab after Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar was grievously injured when he was attacked with swords by four unidentified assailants in full public view earlier today, police said.

Sandeep Thapar (58) was attacked when he came out of the office of the Samvedna Trust near the Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of the trust's founder-president Ravinder Arora, police said. The Samvedna Trust provides free ambulance service to patients and hearse vehicles.

In a statement, Punjab police informed, "Today Sandeep Thapar, Leader Shiv Senna Punjab was attacked at about 11:40 AM near Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. He was coming after attending the function at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. After attending the function, when he reached near the main gate of the Civil Hospital, the accused person were already present there, who were wearing Nihang's Bana and having sharp weapons (swords) in their hands. They immediately stopped Sandeep Thapar and attacked him with swords ."

The accused escaped from the attack spot after snatching Shiv Sena leader's two wheeler.

An FIR under sections 109, 3 (5), 115 (2), 304, 132 BNS has been registered at police station Division No.2 in Ludhiana on the statement of Sena's gunman ASI Sukhwant Singh.

The police have identified the three attackers as:

Sarabjit Singh Sabha, 34, son of Charanjit Singh and resident of Tibba Road, Ludhiana. Harjot Singh Jota, 30-35 years old and resident of Bhamia, Ludhiana. Tehal Singh Ladi resident of Amritsar.

Out of these three, two of them have been arrested.

A CCTV footage of the incident had also surfaced on social media. Now according to reports, two people have been arrested while hunt for third is underway.

In the purported video, the assailants dressed as Nihangs approached Thapar while he was on a scooter with his securityman riding pillion.

While Thapar was speaking to the assailants with folded hands, one of them suddenly attacked him with a sword while passersby looked on. Another assailant appears to be pushing Tharpar's securityman away.

After Thapar fell down, a third assailant also started hitting Thapar with a sword. Later, two of the accused fled on Thapar's scooter.

Nihangs belong to a warrior Sikh sect whose members are usually seen in blue robes, carrying traditional weapons. Thapar who suffered head injuries was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital. Later, he was referred to a private hospital where his condition was stated to be serious, police said.

The BJP condemned the attack and demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sareen said Mann is not only the chief minister of the state but also holds the home portfolio.

Ever since the AAP has come to power in Punjab, the law and order situation in the state has gone from bad to worse, he alleged.

"There is a substantial increase in murder and robbery cases and activities of gangsters. As a result, a feeling of insecurity has developed among the people," the BJP leader claimed.

Sareen said the Punjab government has proved to be an "utter failure" on the law and order front. In such circumstances, the chief minister should take moral responsibility for such incidents and quit, he said.

