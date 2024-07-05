Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar alias Gora attacked by Nihangs in Ludhiana, video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Video grab of the attack

Shiv Sena Punjab leader Sandeep Thapar Gora was seriously injured in a sharp-edged weapon attack by people who appeared to be Nihang Sikhs in Ludhiana. The attackers managed to escape from the spot.

Shiv Sena Punjab unit leader Sandeep Thapar alias Gora was brutally attacked outside the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana when at least four accused who appeared to be Nihangs attacked him with sharp weapons. Gora has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Sandeep Thapar Gora had come with his gunman to attend the death anniversary function of Ravinder Arora, head of the Samvedna Trust running in the Civil Hospital.

In the video, the alleged Nihangs were seen crossing a busy road when they slightly were brushed by the Gora. Soon an argument broke and Gora was seen apologising. However, the Nihangs started attacking the leader brutally. They then fled with the leaer's scooty. Gora was admitted to the civil hospital in a bloody condition. From where he was referred. His condition remains critical. The police is investigating the matter.

According to Shiv Sena Punjab president Rajiv Tandon, Thapar had gone to the civil hospital to attend the memorial ceremony of BJP leader Ravinder Arora. When he came out of the hospital premises with his security squad, he was stopped by a group of Nihangs. Tandon said that the accused attacked Sandeep Thapar with swords in front of his gunmen, who did nothing to save him.