Action to be taken against illegal construction irrespective of religion: Himachal CM on Shimla mosque row

Shimla mosque row: The Hindu organisations staged a protest over an alleged illegally constructed mosque in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi today (September 13). As the crowd tried to bring down the line of barricades, police resorted to firing water cannons to disperse the crowd.

In light of events in Himachal Pradesh, CM Sukhu said, "The illegally constructed mosque in Shimla with which the whole issue is associated, the Muslim community has asked for permission from the commission to demolish the extra floors themselves. Any kind of illegal construction, irrespective of which religion it belongs to, will be acted upon."

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "All political parties existing in the state have contributed to maintaining the culture, peace, and harmony in the state. Everyone has the right to work in Himachal Pradesh, given the fact they stay within the confines of the law. We held an all-party meeting today, and held detailed discussions, where we passed this proposal unanimously."

Himachal CM on Mandi protests

On water canons being used in the ongoing protests in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu said, "Water canons are used in the state in every protest. This is not the first time. All this is a part of protesting. There's nothing wrong with it. Since all of this is telecast in the media, people spice up their protests with all this. The Masjid Committee has itself asked the Municipal Commissioner for permission to destroy the illegally constructed floors of the mosque. This is the culture of Himachal Pradesh."

Mandi mosque row

The protests had been called for by Hindu organisations even after Mosque authorities demolished parts of the complex that were allegedly unauthorised. Large crowds of protestors gathered along the jail road in Mandi and shouted slogans against the state government demanding action against the alleged illegal construction.

Earlier in the day, the Himachal Pradesh Police tightened security and placed barricades in the Jail Road area in Mandi on Friday. According to Mandi Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma, the heightened security was done following information received by the police of a gathering called by some organisation.

This protest followed those that broke out over the illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area of the city on Wednesday. Around 300 police personnel were deployed across the city and police nakas were placed at the entrance of Mandi town, Verma added.

"Law and order will be maintained. Through different sources, we have information that some organisations have given a call to gather here. 300 police personnel have been deployed, and police nakas have been placed at the entrance of Mandi town. Action will be taken on violation of prohibitory orders under 163 BNS," SP Verma said.

However, BJP spokesperson Chetan Bragta criticised the Police for using force to disperse the protestors, "Another brazen attack on Hindus by the Congress government of Himachal, this time in Mandi. First Shimla, now this-using water cannons and force to suppress people. What exactly is this government trying to achieve?".

Earlier today, the police released the stone-pelting video of Wednesday's protest held in Sanjauli over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Shimla. Eight FIRs had been registered so far and six policemen were injured in the protest, including a woman police officer who had vertebral fractures and is in a serious condition.

Earlier on Wednesday, protestors removed the first layer of barricading and clashed with the security forces while entering the Dhalli Tunnel East portal during their protest march. Police personnel used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protestors heading towards the Sanjauli area of Shimla.

