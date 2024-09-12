Congress rebukes Himachal CM Sukhu over Shimla's Sanjauli mosque issue: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shimla's Sanjauli mosque issue and Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed significant unrest as protests broke out in Sanjauli over the ongoing Shimla mosque issue. Several police personnel were injured during the demonstrations and were hospitalised, along with some protesters. Vikramaditya Singh, a state minister, acknowledged the incident and reiterated that the law would take its due course.

Mosque committee steps forward

In a major development, officials from the mosque committee met with the municipal commissioner to address the escalating tensions. The committee expressed their willingness to seal the mosque premises in a bid to maintain communal harmony. They submitted a written statement agreeing to respect any decision made by the commissioner's court.

Congress leadership criticises state government

Sources indicated that the Congress leadership has reprimanded Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Minister Aniruddh Singh for their handling of the Shimla mosque issue. The leadership is reportedly dissatisfied with the state government's response to the situation, urging for more decisive action to resolve the communal tension.

Bandh observed in Shimla over police action on protesters

Shops and businesses in Shimla remained closed during a three-hour bandh on Thursday, in protest of police action against demonstrators demanding the demolition of an unauthorised section of a mosque in Sanjauli. The bandh, called by Shimla Beopar Mandal, a traders' association linked to the BJP, lasted from 10 AM to 1 PM. Protesters marched to the deputy commissioner's office, with the bandh reportedly peaceful according to Sanjeev Thakur, president of the Beopar Mandal.

The protest followed police action on Wednesday, where Hindu groups calling for the mosque's demolition were baton-charged and dispersed with water cannons after breaking barricades. Ten individuals, including six police officers, were injured in the confrontation.

Simultaneously in Mandi, members of the Muslim community voluntarily demolished an unauthorised portion of a mosque on Jail Road after notices from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation. The construction had encroached on PWD land. Iqbal Ali, a member of the mosque committee, explained that the decision to demolish the wall was made to comply with regulations and promote harmony. Videos of the demolition have circulated widely on social media.

The incident in Shimla has sparked debates on verifying individuals entering Himachal Pradesh, with former BJP minister Suresh Bhardwaj advocating for stricter measures.

