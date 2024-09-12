Sitaram Yechury, CPI-M general secretary and Left Front leader, dies at 72 after prolonged illness

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Sitaram Yechury, CPI-M general secretary and Left Front leader, dies.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, 72, passed away on Thursday at AIIMS, New Delhi, after battling a respiratory tract infection. Known for his affable personality and accommodative political stance, Yechury was one of the most recognisable faces of the Left in recent years.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of Sitaram Yechury, who was a colleague in Parliament with me some years ago. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters,” added former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

A political journey from JNU to CPI(M) leadership

Yechury began his political career as a student leader at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the 1970s, eventually rising to become CPI(M)'s general secretary in 2015. He played a key role in shaping the party’s policies, including leading the CPI(M) into a pre-poll alliance with Congress and other opposition parties as part of the INDIA coalition in 2023.

CPI(M)'s decline, yet Yechury’s enduring influence

Despite CPI(M)’s diminishing political presence, especially after its decline in West Bengal and Tripura, Yechury remained a significant figure in Indian politics. Under his leadership, CPI(M) secured a parliamentary seat from Rajasthan for the first time in the 2024 elections, although the party struggled to regain ground in its traditional strongholds.

A bridge between the Left and Congress

Yechury’s political acumen allowed him to build strong relationships with Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He was instrumental in fostering cooperation between the Left and Congress, despite ideological differences. His closeness to the Congress leadership was evident, even when some within both parties viewed it with skepticism.

Legacy in Parliament and beyond

Yechury’s contributions to parliamentary debates and his efforts to uphold secularism, particularly during the 2008 India-US nuclear deal controversy, left an indelible mark. Despite opposing the withdrawal of Left support from the UPA government, Yechury’s voice remained influential in the opposition ranks.

A multilingual leader with global reach

Fluent in several languages and well-traveled, Yechury built strong ties with global leaders, including Fidel Castro, and was respected across political lines. His ability to engage with leaders from different ideologies, as well as his contributions to political discourse, earned him admiration from peers, including BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley.

Personal tragedy and final years

Yechury was deeply affected by the loss of his son, Ashish, during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, which took a toll on his health and demeanor. His retirement from the Rajya Sabha in 2017 marked the end of an era, with political adversaries paying tribute to his contributions as a seasoned parliamentarian.

A lasting impact

Sitaram Yechury’s legacy will be remembered for his unifying approach, his steadfast commitment to secularism, and his efforts to keep the Left relevant in India's shifting political landscape. His death marks the end of a significant chapter in Indian Leftist politics.

