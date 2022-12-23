Delhi MCD: Shelly Oberoi is AAP's candidate for Mayor post

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced that councillor Shelly Oberoi is party's mayoral candidate and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal is deputy mayor probable. The AAP ended BJP's 15-year-long rule at the municipal corporation, winning the December 4 polls. The Kejriwal-led party won 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP lost power by bagging 104 wards only.

Senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta announced the names at a press conference. The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) and following a discussion, the six names were shortlisted. The party's mayoral candidate is Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor candidate is Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal. The four names shortlisted for Standing Committee were Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal and Mohd Aamil Malik.

Latest India News