Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo to contest Lok Sabha by-election on TMC ticket

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Babul Supriyo, Shatrughan Sinha to contest Loksabha by-election on TMC ticket

Highlights Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo will be contesting the Lok Sabha by polls on TMC ticket.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed of the development on Sunday.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election, Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, and singer Babul Supriyo will be contesting on the Trinamool Congress ticket. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed of the development on Sunday. Sinha will be contesting from Asansol, while Supriyo will contest from the Ballygunge seat.

"Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol", she wrote.

"Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!", she added.

Shatrughan Sinha used to be a BJP leader but quit and joined the Congress Party in 2019, and now he will be contesting the Lok Sabha by-election on TMC's ticket. Meanwhile, Babul Supriyo recently joined the Trinamool Congress back in September 2021. He did so weeks after he was dropped as a minister in a Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Latest India News