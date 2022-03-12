Goa results: TMC's Mahesh Amonkar resigns after loss in elections, alleges no support from party

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO TMC leader Mahesh S Amonkar, who contested Goa Assembly elections from Margao constituency, resigns from the party.

TMC candidate Mahesh Amonkar, who contested against Congress leader and former CM Digamber Kamat in Mandgaon assembly elections, has resigned from the primary membership of the party after Mamata's party lost elections in the coastal state.

Mahesh Amonkar has alleged that he did not get moral and financial support from the party during the last leg of the campaign for the Goa elections.

Amonkar said that the party had deposited 25 lakhs in his bank account before elections but not even a single rupee was transferred after that nor any big leader campaign for the party.

According to the information, there are many other leaders who may leave TMC.

MGP, an ally of TMC and pre-poll alliance, has already announced its support for the BJP with its 2 MLAs.

