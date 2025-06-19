Shashi Tharoor acknowledges differences with Congress, says 'will raise them internally when time comes' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday acknowledged having differences with the party but said he would raise them internally at the appropriate time. The remarks come amid internal criticism over his endorsement of India's Operation Sindoor during an all-party visit to the US.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that while he has certain differences of opinion with his party, he intends to raise them only through internal discussions at an appropriate time. "I have been working with the Congress for 16 years. I do have some differences of opinion with the party, and I will raise them inside the party. Today is not the time to talk about it. When the time comes, I will discuss," he told reporters.

He added that his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was strictly in the context of an MPs' delegation. "When an issue arises for the nation, it is our responsibility to stand with the nation. When the country needs my service, I am always ready," he said.

Operation Sindoor remarks spark internal criticism

Tharoor, who led an all-party delegation to the United States to highlight India's counter-terrorism efforts following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, came under fire from some Congress leaders for his comments supporting Operation Sindoor. In New York, Tharoor told the Indian-American community that India's cross-border military response marked a significant strategic shift. "For the first time, India crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to strike a terror base after the 2016 Uri attack. Even during the Kargil War, we did not cross the LoC," he said.

Congress leaders push back

His statement drew a sharp rebuke from party colleagues. Congress leader Pawan Khera posted a video of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh referring to surgical strikes conducted under the UPA regime, tagging Tharoor in a pointed, silent response.

Udit Raj, Congress leader, mocked Tharoor on social media, suggesting he be declared the BJP's "super spokesperson" and sarcastically urged the PM to appoint him foreign minister before his return to India.

Tharoor defends position, downplays internal friction

In response, Tharoor had earlier said the focus of the US visit was to present India's message, not to engage in party politics. "This is not the time for internal debates. We are on a national mission, and our attention must remain there. Once we return, there will be ample time to speak to our colleagues and critics," he said.

Past run-ins and Kerala speculation

This is not the first time Tharoor has found himself at odds with his party. Earlier this year, he was criticised for an op-ed in which he praised the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, prompting renewed speculation over his political future.

With Assembly elections in Kerala due in May 2026, chatter continues about Tharoor's next political move. However, he has repeatedly dismissed speculation about joining the BJP, saying he holds strong ideological differences with the ruling party.