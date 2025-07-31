Shashi Prakash Goyal appointed UP Chief Secretary: Who is he? Know all about him Goel is considered one of the most trusted officers of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Since the beginning of Yogi Adityanath's tenure, Goel has consistently held key responsibilities within the Chief Minister's Office.

Lucknow:

Shashi Prakash Goyal, a 1989-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. Prior to this, he served as the Additional Chief Secretary to the chief minister.

Who is Shashi Prakash Goyal?

Goyal is considered one of the most trusted officers of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Since the beginning of Yogi Adityanath's tenure, he has consistently held key responsibilities within the Chief Minister's Office.

Now, the chief minister has entrusted him with the top bureaucratic position in the state. Known for his seriousness and dedication, Goyal is known to be a hardworking officer who believes in focusing on his duties without seeking public attention.