Sharjeel Imam sedition case: JNU student being brought to Delhi after Jehanabad court grants transit remand

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who was booked for sedition after his 'cut of Assam from India' statement is being brought back to Delhi after Jehanabad court granted Imam's transit remand to Delhi Police. The JNU student was arrested on Tuesday noon from Bihar's Jehanabad after several raids by the crime branch were conducted in Bihar, Mumbai and other places.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharjeel Imam's brother and family were questioned by the police who were searching for Imam since he was on run ever since sedition charges were slapped on him. Police had said that action would be taken against those who will try to hide Sharjeel Imam.

Sedition charges on Imam over inflammatory speech

Imam was slapped with sedition charges for delivering inflammatory speeches against the amended Citizenship Act and the planned National Register of Citizens.

"Sharjeel Imam (JNU student) was arrested from his village in Jehanabad at around 2 pm today. We are taking transit remand from Bihar and trying to bring him to Delhi from the shortest possible route," Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch, Delhi Police said.

Imam was heard saying in an audio clip that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India and taught a lesson, as Bengalis — both Hindus and Muslims — are being killed or put into detention centres.

A series of video have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel Imam is heard saying: "If we come together, then we can seperate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, than at least for one to two months, we can do this."

Media personnel manhandled by police at Patna Airport, while JNU student Sharjeel Imam was being taken to Delhi on transit remand. Four media personnel, including ANI camera persons were injured in the incident.

