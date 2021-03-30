Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE NCP chief Sharad Pawar rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after pain in abdomen again

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after experiencing pain in the abdomen again. He was supposed to be admitted to the hospital for an endoscopy and surgery procedure on Wednesday.

"Attention please, Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was supposed to be admitted in hospital for endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he is admitted in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today," NCP leader Nawab Malik informed on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, Malik had said that Pawar has been diagnosed with a gall bladder issue. A minister in the Maharashtra government, Malik said that Pawar was feeling a little uneasy due to pain in his abdomen and was therefore taken to Breach Candy hospital for a check-up.

He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue, he had said.

