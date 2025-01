Sharad Pawar hits out at Amit Shah, says even Jan Sangh leaders were part of his Cabinet in 1978

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Tuesday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks against him. Shah on Sunday had said BJP's victory in Maharashtra assembly polls ended the politics of betrayal started by him in 1978.