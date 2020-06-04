Is Shaheen Bagh being revived? Watch Aaj Ki Baat LIVE

Image Source : PTI File photo of anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh (For representational purpose only)

A massive protest was planned to take place on June 3 in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. The planning happened in a hush-hush manner. The campaign was titled 'Sab Yad Rakha Jayga'. For the last four days, messages were being circulated on WhatsApp to gather people at the site, that earlier emerged as the epicenter of anti-CAA protests. This time around, old WhatsApp and Twitter handles were not used. New social media were created to dodge the police.

It is learnt that meetings were organized at homes in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia. The call for protests at Shaheen Bagh was given by at least 200 organizations in the country.

Meanwhile, police teams have been deployed in areas including Shaheen Bagh, Jamia gate, and Sukhdev Vihar metro station. The Delhi Police is also maintaining a close vigil on social media.

