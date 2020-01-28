Shaheen Bagh Protest: Identity of gun-toting man revealed

The man who on Tuesday brandished a gun and threatened protesters at Shaheen Bagh protest site has been identified. Police sources told India TV that name of the person is Mohammad Luqmaan and that he claims to be a property dealer. No complaint against him was filed at the time of publishing of this story.

The man entered Shaheen Bagh protest site on Tuesday evening and threatened the agitators, according to eyewitnesses. A video clip of the alleged incident which is doing the rounds on social media shows a gun-wielding man being overpowered by the protesters. According to Syed Taseer Ahmed, one of the protestors and a local, the man, who claimed to have links with a political party, climbed up the stage around 3 pm and threatened people to end the agitation.

He was, however, overpowered by other protestors and taken away from the site.

Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi has been the site of huge protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protests that began on December 15, 2019 are still ongoing. Shaheen Bagh protests are being spearheaded by women. Thousands of people are joining Shaheen Bagh protest every day. However, the protests have received flak for inconveniencing Delhi citizens as protesters have blocked traffic.

(More to follow)

