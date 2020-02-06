Shaheen Bagh Firing: Kapil Gujjar's police custody extended

Image Source : FILE The images above sent shockwaves with Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 being just around the corner

Shaheen Bagh Firing: Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday extended the police custody of Shaheen Bagh firing accused Kapil Gujjar by 2 days. Kapil Gujjar was taken into custody by Delhi Police after he fired two gunshots in the air at Shaheen Bagh where protesters are demanding a repeal of Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The firing took place on February 1.

The issue has become a political slugfest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its political opponents including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The issue snowballed on February 4 after Delhi Police Crime Branch said that Kapil Gujjar and his father were members of AAP.

"Kapil Gujjar joined AAP a year ago. Crime Branch found that some photos were deleted from his phone", Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said on Tuesday. Deo said that Gujjar confirmed during questioning that he had joined AAP a year ago.

BJP has been on the offensive against AAP ever since the revelation came. In the immediate aftermath, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "organising" the attack.

Refuting claims that he himself or Kapil Gujjar were members of AAP, Gujjar's father said on Wednesday that nobody in his family had anything to do with AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has also sought to refute allegations that AAP was behind the incident at Shaheen Bagh. He alleged that BJP was trying to settle political score through Delhi Police.

