Serum institute to start clinical trials of Novavax shot for children in July: Sources

The government had said the efficacy data of Novavax vaccine against Covid-19 is promising

If reports are to be believed, the Serum Institute of India is planning to start clinical trials of the Novavax shot for children in July.

The US-based biotechnology company Novavax has tied up with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine, namely Covovax. According to the company's claim, its nano-particle protein-based vaccine has demonstrated an overall 90.4 per cent efficacy in phase 3 clinical trials.

Reports say that the Government of India expects the availability of 20 crore doses of Covovax between August and December. India is yet to grant authorisation for emergency use. It is likely that the country will allow entry of this vaccine once the USFDA approves it.

The government had said the efficacy data of Novavax vaccine against Covid-19 is promising and encouraging and its clinical trials are in an advanced stage of completion in India. Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said the data available in public domain also indicates the vaccine is safe and highly effective.

