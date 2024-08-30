Senior IAS officer Amrit Lal Meena repatriated to his original cadre, to be new Chief Secretary of Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IAS officer Amrit Lal Meena

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the “repatriation” Amrit Lal Meena, serving as the Secretary, the Ministry of Coal, to Bihar as a new Chief Secretary of the state “on the request” of the Nitish Kumar government, according to an official order on Friday (August 30). Meena will replace Brijesh Mehrotra, the current Chief Secretary of Bihar, who is retiring on Saturday.

Amrit Lal Meena is a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Amrit Lal Meena, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Coal to his parent cadre on the request of Government of Bihar,” an order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said.

Bihar gets new DGP

The Home Department on Friday (August 30) appointed Alok Raj as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar. Raj is a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Alok Raj is currently serving as the Director General of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau in the Bihar Police. According to the notification, Alok Raj will remain the Director General of Bihar Police until further orders.

Alok Raj will remain the DGP until the Assembly elections. He will hold the position until December 31, 2025, meaning he will serve as Bihar's DGP through the elections. Alok Raj's name had already been considered for the DGP position, as he is currently the most senior IPS officer in the state.

According to the information, Alok Raj will retire from police service on December 31, 2025, and will remain in the position until then.