Citizenship row: Section 144 imposed in northeast Delhi; 6 arrested over Seelampur violence

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Citizenship row: Section 144 imposed in Delhi's North East area

Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in North East area of the national capital early today, in view of the violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act, Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police confirmed. The Delhi Police have also arrested six people in connection with the violence that ensued in Seelampur following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Two FIRs were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday and six people were arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Meanwhile, security in the area has also been tightened. A team of Delhi police was seen carrying out patrolling in Seelampur area of the city early on Wednesday.

Delhi remains a sight to massive protests over the amended Citizenship Act.

Raids continue to arrest the remaining culprits.

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, in fresh violence in the national capital.

Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities as the standoff continued for around one-and-a-half hours. Police said the situation has been brought under control.

They said two bikes of traffic cops were burnt by the demonstrators, adding a police booth in the area was vandalised and CCTV cameras installed there were taken away by the mob.

Some security personnel were also injured in the incident, police said.

The clashes erupted two days after violence broke out during a protest in the New Friends area in South Delhi near Jamia Millia Islamia. Protests were also reported from Brijpuri in northeast Delhi around 8:30 pm, but were brought under control.

A large number of policemen were deployed as tension prevailed in Seelampur and adjoining areas following the violence.

Police said the protesters were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad. Clashes erupted at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop the protesters from moving ahead.

According to a senior police officer, the protest began at around 12 noon. The protesters raised slogans against the new law as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Another senior police officer said the the situation is now under control.

Also Read | Anti-CAA stir: After Seelampur, stone pelting in Delhi's Brijpuri

Also Read | 'Hidden mob' of 5000 people indulged in violence in Seelampur: Officials