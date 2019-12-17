Anti-CAA stir: After Seelampur, stone pelting in Delhi's Brijpuri

After Seelampur, violence has been reported from Delhi's Brijpuri during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Protesters pelted stones and the police fired tear gas shells during the incident. Meanwhile, students are leading protests against the Act throughout the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, violent protests were witnessed in Seelampur area. Several buses and bikes were vandalised and torched. At least 21 people, including 12 policemen and six civilians, were reported injured in the violence. The situation was later brought under control. The Delhi Police was using drones to monitor the situation and identify potential trouble zones.

ALSO READ | Delhi's Jafrabad burns as police face off with mob; buses vandalised

ALSO READ | Anti-CAA protests spread further in Delhi; buses vandalised in Jafrabad area