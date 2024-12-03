Schools and colleges to remain closed today in Puducherry amid Cyclone Fengal impact

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Puducherry government declared a holiday for schools and colleges on December 3.

The Puducherry government has declared a holiday for all government and private schools, as well as colleges, on Tuesday (December 3) in view of the heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal. The announcement was made by Education Minister A Namachivayam. The cyclone resulted in extremely heavy rainfall in coastal regions of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Particularly affected was the Sankaraparani River in Puducherry, where over 200 residences in NR Nagar were inundated. The people living in the area remain stranded as the Indian Army along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are actively involved in rescue operations. The Union Territory witnessed severe flooding, especially in areas surrounding the Sankaraparani River in Puducherry, where over 200 residences in NR Nagar were inundated. The people living in the area remain stranded as the Indian Army along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are actively involved in rescue operations.

Rs 5,000 relief assistance for Cyclone Fengal-affected ration cardholders

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy stated that relief assistance of Rs 5,000 will be provided to ration cardholders impacted by the cyclone. This measure aims to offer immediate support to affected families as the region deals with the adverse weather conditions. "Due to cyclone Fengal, Puducherry received 48% rainfall, which was unexpected. The Puducherry government has decided to provide relief assistance of Rs 5,000 to all ration cardholders affected by the cyclone," Rangaswamy told the media.

Relief package for damages caused by Cyclone Fengal

The Chief Minister further said that Cyclone Fengal has left a trail of destruction in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. The recent floods have damaged 50 boats, and the government has announced a relief package of Rs 10,000 for their repair. "Additionally, due to heavy rainfall, 10,000 hectares of crops in the Puducherry state have been damaged. Therefore, we have decided to provide Rs 30,000 per hectare to affected farmers," CM Rangaswamy added.

