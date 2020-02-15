Four students killed as school van catches fire in Punjab's Sangrur

At least four students were feared killed on Saturday after their school van caught fire in Longowal town of Punjab’s Sangrur district. The kids travelling in the van were students of Simran Public School in Longowal. They were being taken to their homes after school when the incident occurred.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

"Very sad to learn of the news from Sangrur, where we lost 4 children because their school van caught fire. Injured have been rushed to the hospital. DC & SSP Sangrur are on the spot & I have ordered a magisterial enquiry. Guilty will be strictly punished," he tweeted

The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsamachar road 12 children were in the van at that time.

Eight children were taken out safely by people working in nearby fields, police said.

However, four children in the age group of 10 to 12 years were charred to death, they added.

(With PTI inputs)