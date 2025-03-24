SC orders probe into IIT Delhi students' suicides, sets up task force to address mental health concerns Supreme Court was hearing an appeal filed by the parents of two deceased students against an order of the Delhi High Court that denied to register an FIR in the case.

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concerns over increasing student suicide cases across educational institutions. The court said each suicide "has a continuing ripple effect". A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan was hearing the IIT Delhi student suicide cases and directed Delhi Police to register an FIR and probe the suicidal deaths of two IIT-Delhi students from the SC/ST community.

The bench directed DCP (south-west district) to register the FIR and depute an officer, not below the rank of assistant commissioner of police, to undertake the investigation.

IIT Delhi student suicide

The Supreme Court was hearing the two suicide cases reported in IIT Delhi. In July, 2023, a BTech student Ayush Ashna was found hanging in his hostel room. On September 1, 2023, Anil Kumar (21), a BTech student and resident of UP’s Banda district, was found dead in his hostel room at the institute. He joined IIT in 2019.

These suicides are alleged to be the murder conspiracies and complaints also claim caste discrimination by the IIT faculty and staff.

Supreme Court directs to lodge an FIR

During the hearing, SC noted that unfortunate incidents such as student suicides must be handled with diligence. The administration of every educational institution have the responsibility of maintaining the safety and well-being of students.

"Therefore, in the event of any unfortunate incident, such as a suicide occurring on campus, it becomes their unequivocal duty to promptly lodge an FIR with the appropriate authorities," it added.

The court further added, "Such action is not only a legal obligation but also a moral imperative to ensure transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice. Simultaneously, it is incumbent upon the police authorities to act with diligence and responsibility by registering the FIR without refusal or delay.

SC Directs Formation of National Task Force

The Supreme Court directed to form a National Task Force to address the mental health concerns of students and prevent suicides in higher educational institutions. The top court said it was "high time" that it took cognisance of the "serious issue" and formulate comprehensive and effective guidelines to address and mitigate the underlying causes contributing to such distress among students.

Former top court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat will be heading the force.

"We direct the chief secretaries of all the states/union territories to nominate a high ranking officer, not below the rank of joint secretary in the Department of Higher Education of the respective state/union territory, to act as the nodal officer," the order said.

