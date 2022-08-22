Savarkar posters put up at Congress Party office in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) Police on Monday morning removed posters of VD Savarkar put up by unknown persons at the Congress party office in Karnataka's Vijayapura overnight.

Police on Monday morning removed posters of VD Savarkar put up by unknown persons at the Congress party office in Karnataka's Vijayapura overnight. Police have increased security in the area. The move comes amid a row over remarks by the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly and senior Congress leader's comments on the ongoing Savarkar poster row in Shivamogga, which saw clashes on Independence Day on August 15.

Meanwhile, a BJP functionary today admitted his involvement in the conspiracy of pasting the VD Savarkar's posters. He said, "We are the ones who pasted Savarkar's photo, Savarkar's photo was burnt under the leadership of Congress leaders in Hubli. Congress has repeatedly created controversy over Savarkar, They have burned it." "It is not a big deal that we have posted a photo, Congress has used the Savarkar issue for propaganda Congress people should respect Savarkar and read books about him, What message is Congress trying to send by burning Savarkar's photo?," he said.

Earlier, the Congress party in the Udupi district had requested police and district administration to remove Savarkar's posters installed on the walls of the party office. "We are worried because they (BJP) workers installed it today but can later tear it down themselves and create problems. They have deputed several police officials for the protection of the poster. It looks shameful. That is why we are objecting to it," said a local Congress leader.

Karnataka Police on August 15 imposed Section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan's banners on Independence Day. Last week Siddaramaiah lashed out against the BJP and raised questions on attempts to put up posters of Savarkar in Muslim-dominated areas.

(ANI Inputs)

