Karnataka: Man stabbed in Shivamogga after clash over Veer Savarkar, Tipu Sultan posters; 4 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shivamogga: Police personnel deployed to maintain law and order after a dispute between two groups over installing poster of Hindutva icon V.D. Savarkar and the 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at Amir Ahmad Circle, in Shivamogga, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Highlights A 20-year-old youth was stabbed in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Monday.

He worked at the Nandi skills at Kasturba road and was stabbed on his way back home.

A case was registered under section 307 of the IPC, and so far 4 have been arrested.

Karnataka clashes: A 20-year-old youth was stabbed in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Monday as he was returning from work. He worked at the Nandi skills at Kasturba road, and as he crossed the Gandhi bazaar vegetable market on his way, some miscreants stabbed him. A case was registered under section 307 of the IPC, and the accused were identified as Nadeem and Abdul Rehman.

The attack took place after a clash broke out in the district as some members of the Muslim community tried replacing posters of Veer Savarkar with that of Tipu Sultan. Savarkar's posters were put up by members of a Hindu organization. Section 144 has been imposed in the area for 2 days.

The Karnataka Police arrested Nadeem and Abdul Rehman, but when it approached to arrest the main accused identified as Jabiullah, he attacked the police team. In response, police shot him in the knee and arrested him. So far, total of 4 arrests have been made in the case.

Authorities issued prohibitory orders till August 18 while schools will be closed on Tuesday in Shivamogga, 300 km northwest of Bengaluru, and its industrial twin town, Bhadravati, 20km away. Thirty platoons of armed police along with a posse of rapid action force were deployed in the city.

The clash took place in Shivamogga's Ameer Ahmad Circle. Cops lathi-charged the fighting mob to bring the situation under control. As tension gripped the city, commercial establishments celebrating Independence Day downed their shutters and residents stayed indoors.

Latest India News