Veteran actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away: Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi and other politicos pay tribute

Satish kaushik passes away : Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack today (March 9), informed his close friend and industry colleague Anupam Kher. He was 66.

Several political figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Ravi Kishan on Thursday remembered veteran actor Satish Kaushik as a gentle man and kind soul whose love for life was irreplaceable.

Kaushik, who donned multiple hats of a director, producer and screenwriter, died of a heart attack in Delhi in the early hours of Thursday.

His close friend and colleague Anupam Kher told media, “He was at a friend's home in Delhi. Suddenly he felt uneasy and told the driver to take him to the hospital. On the way, he suffered a heart attack at around 1 am.” Earlier, Kher had shared the news of Kaushik’s demise on Twitter.

“I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!” Kher said in the post.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron", "Mr India", "Deewana Mastana", and "Udta Punjab".

Kaushik's last post on his official Twitter account was a series of pictures from the annual Holi celebrations organised by noted lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on March 7 in Mumbai.

"Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi..met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha....wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors," he wrote.

Known for his comic timing, Kaushik was also a director. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan starrer "Tere Naam" and "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai", starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Kaushik in her upcoming film "Emergency", remembered the actor as a "kind and genuine man".

"Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency.

He will be missed, Om Shanti," she tweeted.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

