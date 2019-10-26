Not Guilty: Sarvjeet Singh acquitted of all charges by Delhi court, Jasleen's testimony found 'untrustworthy'

Do you remember Sarvjeet Singh? The Delhi guy who was accused of passing obscene remarks and threatening college girl Jasleen Kaur back in 2015. He was acquitted by Delhi court on Friday.

Four long years of court hearings on the matter that started from a Facebook post came to an end as Delhi court in its verdict acquitted Sarvjeet Singh while stating that the complainant (Jasleen Kaur) made multiple changes to her statements and hence her testimony was 'not trustworthy'.

In its verdict, the court said,

In the present case, the complainant has made material improvements in her statements. The testimony of the complainant is not trustworthy and casts serious doubt on the case of the prosecution. Moreover, the place of incident was a public road and expected to be crowded at the time of the incident and no public witness was examined in the present case."

"This non-examination of eyewitnesses who could have supported the case of the prosecution casts serious doubt on the case of the prosecution in the present circumstances when the version of the complainant is doubtful."

Sonam Gupta, the assigned magistrate concluded that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts and acquitted the youth from all charges.

Jasleen Kaur posted a photo of Sarvjeet on her Facebook profile and accused him of passing shabby obscene remarks. Sarvjeet was instantly put on public trial as everyone was quick to judge him guilty without knowing any facts of the matter.

After social media highlighted the issue, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against Sarvjeet under section 354A (Sexual Harassment), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

And now Sarvjeet has been acquitted of all those charges.

As per Sarvjeet, Jasleen had been missing court dates since a long time because she was studying abroad, while Sarvjeet had to face the harassment in his daily life. His family was struggling to keep up financially while Sarvjeet would not get a decent job because of this case hanging on his head.

The verdict would definitely come as a relief to the family who found themselves at the receiving end of the case which dragged on for 4 years only to find Sarvjeet Singh -- Not Guilty!