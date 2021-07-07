Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE After Assam exit, Sarbananda Sonowal finds a place in Modi's new Cabinet

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet on Wednesday.

Sonowal was chief minister of the BJP-led Assam government from 2016 till last month. Even though the BJP-led alliance returned to power, Sonowal was not made chief minister and was replaced by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sonowal was the Union sports minister in the Modi government from 2014 to 2016, before taking charge as the chief minister of Assam.

He had earlier served as Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Sports and Youth Affairs under PM Narendra Modi.

Starting in student politics, he has been in public life for 3 decades. Sonowal has an LLB from Guwahati University.

