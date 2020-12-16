Sikh priest, who joined farmers protest at Singhu border, shoots himself dead

Image Source : PTI Thousands of farmers have been camping at Singhu border and other entry points of Delhi in protest against three farm laws. (Photo for representation)

A Sikh priest, who had joined farmers protest, shot himself dead at the Singhu border protest site outside Delhi on Wednesday. Baba Ram Singh belonged to Singhra village in Nissing area of Haryana's Karnal district.

According to reports, the 65-year-old also left a suicide note stating that "he couldn't see the ordeal of farmers who are sitting on the outskirts of the national capital protesting against the recently-passed farm laws".

Singh was rushed to a local hospital in Panipat, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival, reports said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed anguish over the incident in his tweet and urged the government to repeal the three farm laws as being demanded by the agitating farmers.

"Anguished to hear that Sant Baba Ram Singh ji Nanaksar Singhra wale shot himself at Singhu border in Kisan Dharna, looking at farmers' suffering. Sant ji's sacrifice won't be allowed to go in vain. I urge GOI not to let situation deteriorate any further & repeal the 3 agri laws," Badal said in his tweet.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also offered condolences over Sant Baba Ram Singh's death while demanding that the agriculture laws be scrapped.

"My condolences in this moment of grief... many farmers have sacrificed their lives. Modi government should stop being adamant now and repeal the anti-farmer laws," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court indicated that it may form a committee having representatives of the government and farmer unions across the country to resolve the deadlock over farmers protesting at several roads near Delhi borders against the three new agri laws saying "it may become a national issue".

"Your negotiations have not worked apparently.It is bound to fail. You are saying you are willing to negotiate," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

