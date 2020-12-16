Image Source : INDIA TV Farmers protest: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, states; to form negotiation committee

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Centre and States on a batch of pleas seeking a direction to the authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws. SC also indicated that it may form a committee having representatives of govt and farmer bodies across the country to resolve the dispute.

SC told SG Tushar Mehta that it intends to set up a committee comprising representatives of farmers unions across India, Govt and other stakeholders to resolve this issue, adding "because this will soon become a national issue and with Government, it won't work out it seems."

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian granted permission to implead farmer organisations. The Supreme Court to hear the matter on tomorrow.

Meanwhile, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting against the new farm laws wrote to the Centre on Wednesday, asking it to stop holding "parallel talks" with other farmer bodies over the contentious legislations.

The letter by 'Sanyukt Kisan Morcha', which represents farmer bodies mostly from Punjab, comes against the backdrop of the government holding talks with several farmers organisations from different states who the Centre claimed have extended their support to the new agriculture laws.

In a letter to Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, the Morcha said the Centre should also stop "defaming" the ongoing protests being held at several Delhi border points against the three farm laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

