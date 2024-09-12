Sanjouli Mosque representatives meet Municipal Corporation official, seek permission to demolish illegal floor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People raise slogans during a protest against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Shimla.

Representatives from the Sanjouli Mosque in Shimla’s Dhalli area on Thursday met with the Municipal Corporation officials to address issues related to illegal floors at the mosque. Officials associated with the Waqf Board have requested permission to demolish all the illegal floors of the mosque and have urged that these floors be sealed until such permission is granted.

In response, the Municipal Corporation official stated, "The application you have submitted will be reviewed." He assured that the necessary consideration would be given to the request and appropriate action would be taken accordingly.

Speaking to PTI, Imam of Qutab Mosque said, "We have only demanded that the illegal part should be closed at the moment, and the part which is proved illegal, then either the corporation demolish it or else we will demolish it. We saw that the communal harmony is being affected, we want it to be in tact in the country. We will also talk on the matter of Mandi. We don't have a problem with that."

Earlier in the morning, the Shimla Vyapar Mandal announced a half-day market shutdown today, from 10 am to 1 pm, in response to the illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area. This follows a protest held on September 11 where members of Hindu outfits clashed with security forces while attempting to reach the site of the alleged illegal mosque construction in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The protesters raised slogans against the mosque's construction despite prohibitory orders issued by local authorities.

Massive protests erupt in Shimla

Massive protests erupted in Shimla on Wednesday morning, demanding the demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque in the Sanjauli area. During the agitation, the protesters clashed with security personnel and broke the barricades and pelted stones as police used water cannons and baton-charged to disperse them.

Protesters break barricade near mosque

As the protestors gathered on the call of some Hindu groups entered Sanjauli and broke a second barricade near the mosque, police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons to disperse them.

Police detained some protesters as well, including Hindu Jagran Manch secretary Kamal Gautam, and erected the barricade near the mosque again but the protesters refused to leave and continued raising slogans against the administration.

The outbreak of the clash left students in Sanjauli, Dhalli and adjoining areas stranded in schools. Residents vented their anger at the administration for not ordering the schools to remain closed for the day despite being aware of the demonstration.

They said several school managements are awaiting directions from the district administration to send the children back home.

5-story illegal mosque: How did it happen?

The controversy dates back to 2010 when construction began on what was initially a shop. Despite several notices, the mosque has reportedly expanded to 6750 square feet. The land in question is government property in Himachal Pradesh. However, the mosque's Imam claims that it is an old structure dating back to before 1947 and is owned by the Waqf Board.

Since 2010, 45 hearings held

On September 7, a hearing was held at the Municipal Commissioner's office regarding the mosque's alleged illegal construction. Since 2010, there have been 45 hearings on this matter, yet no final decision has been reached. During this period, the mosque has grown from a two-story structure to a five-story building. Additionally, local residents have observed a rapid increase in the Muslim population in the area.

Local complaints include accusations that Muslims are encroaching on land from outside the region, altering Shimla's demographic composition.

