What is Shimla mosque dispute case, why are locals protesting over its construction | EXPLAINED

Protesters, including members of Hindu organisations, took to the streets in Shimla’s Dhalli area on Wednesday, opposing what they claim is the illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area. Demonstrators, waving the national flag and chanting slogans such as "Himachal Ne Thana Hai, Devbhoomi Ko Bachana Hai," demanded action against the alleged unauthorised construction.

Political accusations surface

Naresh Chauhan, an advisor to the Himachal Pradesh government, dismissed the protest as politically motivated, accusing BJP workers of trying to make the issue a national controversy. He emphasised that the situation is being handled as a law and order matter, asserting that those attempting to politicise the issue will not succeed.

Chauhan stated, "This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue but a case of unauthorised construction. The law is taking its course, and the matter is in court. No major local support has been gathered, as people understand the real issue."

Waqf Board claims ownership of Mosque

The Waqf Board, in its submission to a Shimla court, asserted ownership of the Sanjauli Mosque, clarifying that the dispute revolves around its further development. The Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner’s court has scheduled the next hearing for October 5. Residents have long demanded the demolition of the structure, which they claim was built without proper authorisation.

Violence adds to tensions

The controversy was further inflamed following an attack on a businessman by Muslim youths in the nearby Malyana area. This incident has contributed to rising communal tensions, sparking further protests.

Opposition criticises government inaction

Jairam Thakur, Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, criticised the Sukhu-led state government for delaying action on the mosque's construction. Thakur urged the government to respect the sentiments of local Hindus and resolve the issue swiftly, calling for peaceful protests within the bounds of the law.

He added, "Himachal Pradesh is known for its peaceful coexistence, but this situation could have been avoided with timely government intervention."

Increased security measures

In response to the protests, heavy police forces were deployed in the Dhalli area to maintain order. Police inspected vehicles near the protest site to prevent any escalations during the demonstration. Despite the protests, no major incidents were reported.

