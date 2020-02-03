Image Source : ANI Govt should intervene in Shaheen Bagh: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said the Centre should intervene in the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests as he blamed the BJP for creating a law and order problem in Delhi. Speaking to IANS, he said the BJP is trying to create a law and order issue before the February 8 Assembly polls for fear of defeat.

"The Centre should intervene in the Shaheen Bagh protest. The BJP is creating a law and order issue as they fear defeat in the elections," Singh said.

He said the BJP is becoming anxious as the elections are approaching.

"I have said that the BJP is planning some disturbance in the city. Three (firing) incidents have happened back to back."

He said while the AAP is talking about the work done, the BJP is talking about dividing people and violence.

Singh said later in the day, he will meet the Chief Election Commissioner to file a complaint against the BJP.

