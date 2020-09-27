Sunday, September 27, 2020
     
Sanjay Raut ji wanted to take my interview for Saamana, says Fadnavis

After a meeting between Sanjay Raut and Devendra Fadnavis sparked buzz, the former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday clarified that there no 'Political talks'.

New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2020 14:56 IST
After a meeting between Sanjay Raut and Devendra Fadnavis sparked buzz, the former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday clarified that there no 'Political talks'. 

"Sanjay Raut Ji wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana. The meeting was held to discuss the same as I had put certain conditions, I wanted it to be published unedited. No political talks held in meeting," said Fadnavis. 

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut maintained that they met to discuss certain issues. 

"I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he's the leader of opposition in Maharashtra & #BiharPolls-in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware of our meeting," Raut said. 

