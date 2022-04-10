Sunday, April 10, 2022
     
'Samajwadi Party not working for Muslims': Harsh criticism from senior SP leader

The MP made the statement on Saturday when he voted for the UP Legislative Council elections.  

Lucknow Published on: April 10, 2022 15:42 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq has lashed out at his own party, accusing it of not "working for the Muslims".

The leader also expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, saying justice is not being meted out to the Muslims.

The MP made the statement on Saturday, when he voted for the UP Legislative Council elections here.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is "working on his own terms" and his government "isn’t doing justice with the Muslims", he said.

He put his own party in the dock, saying the Samajwadi Party is "not working for the Muslims".

Barq has been in the news for his statements in the past as well.

In August last year, his statement over Taliban had triggered a row.

"Taliban is a force and did not allow the US to settle in Afghanistan. It wants to free its country. This is their personal matter," he had said. 

