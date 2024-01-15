Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sadhguru consecrates 54-feet Mahashula, 21-feet Nandi statues in Bengaluru

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on Monday consecrated a 54-feet Mahashula statue and a 21-feet Nandi statue on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapur near Bengaluru.

The Nandi is a meditative bull while Mahashula is Shiva’s trident. The consecration took place in the presence of thousands of devotees who gathered to witness the historic event. The two statues will add to the beauty and grace of the already present iconic 112-feet Adiyogi at Sadhguru Sannidhi.

After the consecration, participants offered oil to Nandi before the newly consecrated spaces were opened for public darshan. The day-long festivities included the enthusiastic participation of local communities from the surrounding Sadhguru Sannidhi area in large numbers, engaging in traditional festivities that featured cultural performances and a colorful Sankranti Jathre.

Enriching the captivating cultural extravaganza, Kamsale, a traditional Karnataka art form performed by the devotees of God Madheshwara, was offered for the first time in front of Adiyogi. Tracing its origin to the mythological period, Kamsale is a brass-made musical instrument played in pairs, creating a rhythmic tune that has a mesmerizing effect on the audience.

Explaining about the significance of Nandi, Sadhguru says, “Symbolically, outside every Shiva temple, there is a Nandi. Nandi is a symbolism of eternal waiting, because waiting is considered the greatest virtue in Indian culture. One who knows how to simply sit and wait is naturally meditative…People have always misunderstood meditation as some kind of activity. No, it is a quality. Prayer means you are trying to talk to God. You are trying to tell him your vows, your expectations, or whatever else. Meditation means you are willing to just listen to existence, to the ultimate nature of creation. You have nothing to say, you simply listen. That is the quality of Nandi.”

Speaking about Mahashula( Shiva’s trident), Sadhguru said, “The whole creation is a manifestation of three aspects - creation, maintenance, and destruction…In Indian culture, we called these three forces, Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Brahma is about genesis, Vishnu is about the organization of the existence, and Shiva is oblivion. However, if you go deep enough, these three are just one because creation and maintenance only exist in the lap of oblivion. That is the significance of the Mahashula - to constantly indicate that though there are three on the surface, deep down everything is one.”

Describing the experience of the celebrations, Raghavendra Kumar, a local resident of Chikkaballapur village, said, “I, along with my family members, cannot help but keep coming to Sadhguru Sannidhi. The addition of the Shiva trident and Nandi bull awestruck me with their presence in front of the majestic Adiyogi. My kids enjoyed the cultural performance and reconnected with their roots with the vibrant display of regional and pastoral flavors of a typical village.”

The visitors at the Sannidhi were also treated to a visual delight with a special laser show in addition to the daily Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a video imaging show which is hugely popular among all age groups. The Divya Darshanam is played daily at 7 PM at Sadhguru Sannidhi.

Sadhguru Sannidhi was opened to the public in October 2022 with the first consecration of the Naga, the Sacred Serpent. It is a part of Sadhguru’s vision to build spiritual infrastructure across the world that will offer “one drop of spirituality” to all of humanity. Apart from the Naga shrine and Adiyogi, it currently houses Yogeshawara Linga. It will also be the abode of Linga Bhairavi Devi, Navagraha Shrines, and two Teerthakundas or energized water bodies along with yoga halls.

