S20 Summit: Over 100 delegates to have special session with Sadhguru at Isha Yoga Center

The Science20 (S20) Summit of the G20 will be held at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore from July 21-22 July 2023. Over 100 delegates from 20 countries including academicians, scientists, experts, policymakers, etc. will be attending the meeting. They will also have an interactive session with Sadhguru, the Founder of the Isha Foundation.

This will be the Summit meeting of the Science 20 Engagement Group where the deliberations of the previous three meetings will be consolidated and presented. The group has discussed the themes of Green Energy, Connecting Science with Society and Holistic Health in the previous meetings and will be presenting a joint communique from 20 nations regarding the themes.

Established in 2017, the S20 is one of the most recent engagement groups of the G20. The S20 supports the G20 by fostering an official dialogue with the scientific community.

At the G20 meeting being held at the Yoga Center, Sadhguru said, “It is great that G20 meetings are happening in a variety of places, including a spiritual center. I think that is the right way to go because people need to experience India.”

The delegates later will take part in an Educational Session on the Science of Yoga which will be conducted by Dr. Bala Subramaniam, Professor of Anesthesiology, at Harvard Medical School and Director, of Sadhguru Center for a Conscious Planet, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA.

Isha volunteers are all geared up to present the rich cultural extravaganza of Indian cultural and yogic heritage to the delegates arriving from G20 nations. Beginning with the traditional welcome with Garlands, Drums and flower petals, the delegates on their arrival will be introduced to the ancient Technologies of Well-Being at the iconic 112-feet Adiyogi, the first Yogi.

Enthralling performances of classical Indian martial arts - Kalaripayattu - and classical Indian dance - Bharatanatyam - by the Isha Samskriti students are planned for the delegates. They will also be taken on a guided tour of the Isha Yoga Center which has unique consecrated spaces like the Dhyanalinga, an abode of Linga Bhairavi Devi and Theerthakunds (energised water bodies), which would surely leave a lasting impression.

Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, established by a world-renowned Yogi, Sadhguru, is a sacred space for self-transformation. The foundation draws people from around the world to dedicate their time towards their inner growth. The center offers all four major paths of yoga – kriya (energy), gnana (knowledge), karma (action), and bhakti (devotion), fostering inner transformation and creating an established state of well-being in individuals.

