Sabarimala Temple's sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty wanted to use gold for a wedding: Shocking details

Thiruvananthapuram:

The controversy surrounding alleged gold theft from Kerala’s famed Sabarimala temple grew even more intense with fresh revelations about sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti's involvement coming to light on Tuesday amid an already raging political controversy. Based on the Devaswom Board’s Vigilance Department's submission, the Kerala High Court observed that there is a "clear and serious possibility" that the original gold coverings on the Dwarapalaka idols at the temple were sold, and the proceeds were misused.

The court noted that Unnikrishnan Potty, who had sponsored the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols in 2019, had expressed a desire to use the leftover "gold remnants" for a wedding after completing the gold plating work. The court further stated that there is a clear and serious possibility that the original gold-adorned Dwarapalaka idols were sold to an interested buyer for a substantial amount, and the funds received were misused by the individuals responsible for the fraud.

The controversy has also taken a political turn, with the Congress-led opposition alliance, the United Democratic Front (UDF), intensifying its protests in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday. For the second consecutive day, Opposition members disrupted proceedings, demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan over alleged irregularities.

As soon as the Question Hour began, opposition legislators raised slogans and waved placards inside the Assembly. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan reiterated the UDF’s demand for the minister’s resignation, accusing the government of shielding those responsible for the alleged gold discrepancies.

Kerala High Court's order

On Monday, the Kerala High Court directed a comprehensive investigation into alleged irregularities in the gold-plated or copper-clad coverings on the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at the Sabarimala temple. The court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the additional DGP (law and order) H Venkatesh, with the probe to be carried out by S Shashidharan IPS, Assistant Director (Administration) at KEPA, Thrissur. The SIT has been instructed to complete its inquiry within six weeks under the ADGP's supervision.

What is the Sabarimala Temple gold plating controversy

The dispute centres around the gold-plated copper sheets adorning the 'Dwarapalaka' idols outside the sanctum sanctorum. Allegations of tampering and misuse of gold have surfaced, triggering widespread outrage. The opposition accused the Travancore Devaswom Board of removing the panels for repairs and handing them over to a sponsor named Unnikrishnan Potti.

The gold-plated copper panels and pedestals were first removed in 2019 for restoration and reportedly handed to Potti. They were returned 39 days later with a recorded weight of 38.258 kg—showing a shortfall of 4.541 kg. In September 2025, the board again removed the panels, citing continued deterioration. On September 9, the Sabarimala Special Commissioner informed the High Court that the panels were removed without prior judicial approval. During the ongoing probe, two pedestals were recovered on September 28 from the residence of Potti’s sister in Thiruvananthapuram.

What temple board says

The Travancore Devaswom Board has denied allegations of gold theft and clarified that the panels were never handed over to Potti. According to the board, as per the mahazar (official record), the 14 gold-plated panels on the Dwarapalaka idols weighed 38 kg and contained 397 grams of gold. Two panels were retained at Sabarimala, while the remaining 12 panels—containing 22 kg of copper and 281 grams of gold—were sent for repair.

In its statement, the board said that during restoration work at Smart Creations in Chennai, 10 grams of gold were added for re-plating. After completion, the panels were returned as per High Court directions, with the total gold content rising from 397 grams to 407 grams.

On allegations regarding Unnikrishnan Potti’s involvement, the board explained that in 2019, both Smart Creations and Potti had offered a 40-year warranty for the restoration work. Since the warranty was registered under the sponsor’s name, the same sponsor was approached again for the 2025 repairs.

The board dismissed all claims of gold theft as baseless and politically motivated.

