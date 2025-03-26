Mohanlal's puja at Sabarimala Temple for Mammootty sparks controversy | Know the entire matter Malayalam actor Mohanlal visited the Sabarimala temple on March 18. On this day, he performed puja in the temple for his fellow actor Mammootty. However, this did not go well with netizens.

Earlier this month, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal performed puja in Sabarimala for his fellow actor Mammootty. Mohanlal did not know that this puja done for Mammootty's better health would become a problem. Several fundamentalists are considering this puja against Islam. Several posts have come up against Mammootty on social media.

Religion critics have said that Mammootty is a Muslim and if this puja was done on his request, then he should apologise to his community. There are many such posts on social media in which users are claiming that Mammootty is a Muslim and that Hindu prayers violate Islamic beliefs. In a similar post, former editor of 'Madhyamam' newspaper O Abdullah has even asked Mammootty to apologise. He has asked whether Mammootty had asked Mohanlal to pray on his behalf? Abdullah, citing Islamic laws, said that a person following the Islamic faith should only pray to Allah.

Seeing the controversy growing, Mohanlal has clarified this whole matter. He has said that Mammootty did not ask him to do so, but he got this puja done voluntarily. The Malayalam actor reacted to this controversy at an event in Chennai, 'Mammootty is like his brother. His health was not well, so I got this prayer done. It was completely personal,' Mohanlal said.

For the unversed, Mohanlal went to Sabarimala temple on March 18. During the Usha Puja there, he gave the priest a note that mentioned Mammootty's birth name as Muhammad Kutty and his birth nakshatra as 'Vishakham'. A receipt related to this from the Devaswom office that manages Sabarimala went viral. This is when the matter made it to the headlines and ignited several reactions.

On the other hand, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film L2: Empuraan. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran.

