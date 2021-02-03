Rupesh Murder Case: Road rage reason behind killing of IndiGo manager, says Patna Police

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Indigo Airlines employee Rupesh was shot dead by unidentified bike borne criminals in Patna in January.

The Patna Police has claimed to crack the sensational murder case of IndiGo Airlines' manager Rupesh Kumar Singh. According to police, Rupesh was murdered over road rage. Police said that the man behind the killing has been arrested and that search is underway to trace three more accused. The arrested man has been identified as Rituraj.

Police said that back in November 2020, the incident had taken place near the U-turn at LJP's office in the city. Rupesh and the man had engaged in a brawl. Rituraj was following Rupesh since then. Police while citing CCTV footage said that Rituraj attempted to kill Rupesh four times day before the murder.

Rupesh, 40, was the IndiGo's airport manager. He was sprayed with bullets while he was inside his SUV waiting for the gates of his residence in Punaichak locality under Shastri Nagar police station in the heart of Patna to open after his return from office in January.

According to police, footage of a CCTV installed on an adjacent street suggest that the assailants were two in number and rode a motorcycle. Police said that the killers, who had their backs to the CCTV camera as they sped away, appear to have been following Singh from the airport.

