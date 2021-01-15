Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rupesh murder case: Nitish Kumar loses cool during press meet, snaps at journalists

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday lost his cool when reporters asked him question involving the murder of IndiGo's airport manager Rupesh Kumar Singh. Kumar asked reporters not to demoralise police as he started comparing the number of such incidents in before 2005 when Lalu-Rabri ruled the state.

Kumar said that he has ordered the police that the killers of Rupesh should be arrested at the earliest. The CM said that he enquired about the latest update from the Director General of police SK Singhal and issued strict instructions to ensure conviction and harshest punishment.

"I spoke with DGP, a special team has been formed. Don't demoralise Police, if someone doesn't carry out their duty, action is taken. What used to happen before 2005? There was a lot of crime. Is it the same today?" a visible agitated Nitish said.

"Bihar ranks at 23 in the country as far as incidents of crime are concerned. Law is in place. Police are finding out more information. A speedy trial will be done, so that stringent action is taken against the culprit on time. I have been assured by the DGP," Kumar who was accompanied by his deoty Tarkishore Prasad added.

Kumar said that an SIT has been constituted to crack the case, adding that speedy trial will be conducted in the case to put the culprits behind the bars.

Rupesh Kumar, 40, was the IndiGo's airport manager. He was sprayed with bullets while he was inside his SUV waiting for the gates of his residence in Punaichak locality under Shastri Nagar police station in the heart of Patna to open after his return from office on Tuesday evening.

According to police, footage of a CCTV installed on an adjacent street suggest that the assailants were two in number and rode a motorcycle. Police said that the killers, who had their backs to the CCTV camera as they sped away, appear to have been following Singh from the airport.

