Runaway Groom? No, this guy ran 11 km TOWARDS wedding venue to make a statement

Neeraj Malviya, the groom

A lot of running around is involved when it comes to marriages. Either those who are organising the event are on their toes. Or, as the 90s films may have you believe, either the bride or groom are planning to run away with their lover. But take this guy from Indore. He ran 11 km towards the wedding venue. Puzzled? Read on.

Indore residents were in a fix as they saw Neeraj Malviya, running near Dussehra Maidan in the city. Behind him was a mob. Running seemingly after him. People may have taken Malviya to be a thief if he wasn't clad in a Sherwani. It soon became known that Niraj Malviya was running in the direction of his wedding venue along with his baraatis. What's more, among 50 people of his Baraat, there were a few who were in their 70s and were still jogging their way to the wedding.

The run that started at Dussehra Maidan, ended at Sangam Nagar.

Neeraj Malviya is a fitness trainer and he wanted to make a statement at the time of his wedding. His motto is simple, 'Lead a healthy life'. His Baraatis lauded his plan and agreed to jog to the wedding venue.

Neeraj Malviya's in-laws were impressed as well. Father of the bride said that Neeraj's efforts to spread health awareness were commendable.

(Reported by Anurag Amitabh)