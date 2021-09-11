RSS desists from commenting over Jharkhand House 'Namaz' room controversy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO RSS functionary in Jharkhand the organisation will comment on the controversy over allotment of a 'Namaz' room in the state assembly only after the government makes a decision based on the report of a House panel. (Representational image)

An RSS functionary in Jharkhand said on Saturday the organisation will comment on the controversy over allotment of a 'Namaz' room in the state assembly only after the government makes a decision based on the report of a House panel constituted to look at the issue.

RSS' Jharkhand Sah Prant Karyavah Rakesh Lal said this while briefing the media on the three-day visit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, who held marathon meetings with 'pracharaks' and other functionaries.

"The Assembly has set up a committee over allotment of a room (for offering Namaz) and it seems the government would change the decision. The RSS will comment on the issue only after the government's decision," he said in response to a question.

After a row erupted on the issue, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto had on Thursday formed an all-party committee of seven MLAs on the last day of the monsoon session to go into it and submit a report within 45 days.

Lal said the RSS is a Hindu organisation which does not believe in casteism.

Even in Shakha classes Swayamsevaks do not know each other's caste despite being together for 25 years. The RSS believes in social harmony, he said.

Lal said the RSS chief took stock of the role played by its Swayamsevaks (volunteers) in helping people during the Covid pandemic in the state. He said Bhagwat advised them to cooperate with the government in combating the disease.

"In the event of a possible third wave of Covid, RSS will set up isolation wards in each block of Jharkhand. The sites and workers have already been identified. Arrangements are being made for training the volunteers," he said.

RSS volunteers and officials voiced concern over environmental degradation, particularly the increase in infertile land, and resolved to launch awareness among people for planting herbal plants, he said.

