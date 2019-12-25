RSS ideologue backs transfer of Muslim academic from BHU religious department

Once again indicating that only Hindus are qualified enough to teach at the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), RSS functionary has backed the transfer of Muslim professor from the department.

RSS ideologue and joint general secretary Krishna Gopal has said that the department is about the teaching of Hindu rituals. "When the BHU was set up in 1916, before that an Act was passed in the Parliament in 1915. There were two clauses in it -- one, the religious education of the Hindu students will be compulsory, and second, no non-Hindu would be the member of the court of the university. Later both the clauses were removed," Gopal said at an event in New Delhi celebrating the 158 birth anniversary of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

He added that only those students come to the university who are interested in Hindu rituals and religion.

"Till 1952, religious education was compulsory in every department of the BHU for Hindu children, but later on it became optional. But the department kept working," he said.

"There is a separate Sanskrit department in the University, whether a Christian or Muslim teaches there does not make a difference. But at Sanskrit vidya dharma vigyan department, since the time of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, those who can perform Hindu rituals can teach it," he concluded.

Khan had resigned from his post at the SVDV Department and joined the Arts Faculty where he will teach Sanskrit, BHU sources said.

Students, mostly from the ABVP, were protesting against Khan's appointment. They said only a Hindu can teach Sanskrit at the university in Varanasi.

Although the Benaras Hindu University backed Khan, he was unable to take classes for several days.

Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan Department Dean Bindeswari Prasad Mishra confirmed that Khan has joined the Arts Faculty of the university where he will teach Sanskrit.